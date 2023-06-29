Hulu Removing Additional Programs From Its Service as Part Of a Billion Dollar Write Down

Hulu is pulling a number of additional program series from its server as part of Disney’s wider plan to cut streaming costs, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

It is expected that they will remove more of its direct to consumer platforms in the third quarter.

While removing certain content from the streaming platform, it is expected to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion.

It was revealed that Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep , which only had one season on ABC, will be removed next month.

and , which only had one season on ABC, will be removed next month. It is said that going forward, series that are canceled after one season on ABC as well as specials will most likely fall under a similar strategy.

If you still want to see those episodes, it will be available to buy on iTunes or Amazon.

This also includes licensed content like Angie Tribeca, Blindspot, The Detour and The Last Ship .

and . Previously, many of these shows were not going to expire until between 2024 and 2026, but now will no longer be available after July 1.

What They’re Saying: