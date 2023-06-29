“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Johnny Knoxville, Nina Dobrev and More to Appear Week of July 3rd

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 3rd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 3rd-7th:

Monday, July 3 Eric Mccormack ( The Cottage ) Shannon Doherty (Fun family ideas for Fourth of July)

Tuesday, July 4 – Live’s Fourth of July Party Performance by Jake Shears Independence Day games with Nina Dobrev

Wednesday, July 5 Charity Lawson ( The Bachelorette ) Bernadette Peters (Broadway Barks charity event)

Thursday, July 6 Johnny Knoxville ( The Prank Panel ) Lola Tung ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )

Friday, July 7 Patrick Wilson ( Insidious franchise) Juan Archuleta (MMA fighter)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.