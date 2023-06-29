Peter Pan Fans will love this brand new Peter Pan’s Flight Attraction Key available soon at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning! It’s time to wave Nana goodbye and fly away to Neverland, the Peter Pan’s Flight Attraction Key will be released on Friday, July 7.
- A limited edition 1992 – 27.00€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website https://web.lineberty.net/ next Tuesday, July 4 at 6 PM.
- Last chance tickets on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 PM.
- The sale will take place at the former Annual Passes Office in Disneyland Park starting at 9 AM with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
- Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).