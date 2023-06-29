shopDisney to Conjure Multiversal Madness with Upcoming Scarlet Witch Loungefly Restock

Wanda Maximoff is coming back! Well more accurately, the Scarlet Witch Loungefly mini backpack is coming to shopDisney and we’re delighting in her anticipated return. The popular bag quickly sold out last fall, but if you missed your chance then you’ll have another starting on July 3rd.

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s easy to get excited about all of the merchandise releases that come to shopDisney, but no one character has been such a hit as Scarlet Witch. Well Loki’s a pretty popular guy, but I’m getting off track.

shopDisney has heard fans cries for more Scarlet Witch merchandise and their finally restocking the gorgeous Loungefly mini backpack that’s modeled after her look in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

that’s modeled after her look in and . A beautiful metallic ruby makes up the background of the bag and matches Wanda’s signature costume and keeping with the look, the front zipper pouch has texture and ribbing to simulate the look of the bodice and waistband of her top and jacket.

Of course you can’t celebrate the Scarlet Witch without her iconic headpiece which is featured here attached to the top front of the bag with the pointed tips extending beyond the bag.

Tying the complete look together are black accents on the front, sides as well as solid black straps for wearing as a backpack.

The Loungefly Scarlet Witch Mini Backpack will be available on shopDisney starting on July 3rd. Pricing hasn’t been announced, however when it first debuted back in October, it sold for $85.00 and we anticipate that shopDisney will keep the price the same.

