Embrace the Chaos (Magic) With the Scarlet Witch Mini Backpack from Loungefly

Whether you’re heading to Westview or traveling through the multiverse you’re probably bringing some necessary items along for the ride. What better way to transport your essentials (magical or not) than with a Loungefly mini backpack inspired by the Scarlet Witch?!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly has headed back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they’ve set their sights on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

As of today a new mini backpack inspired by her look in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived on shopDisney and we can’t wait to add it to our collection.

and has arrived on shopDisney and we can’t wait to add it to our collection. A beautiful metallic ruby makes up the background of the bag and matches Wanda’s signature costume and keeping with the look, the front zipper pouch has texture and ribbing to simulate the look of the bodice and waistband of her top and jacket.

Of course you can’t celebrate the Scarlet Witch without her iconic headpiece which is featured here attached to the top front of the bag with the pointed tips extending beyond the bag.

Tying the complete look together are black accents on the front, sides as well as solid black straps for wearing as a backpack.

The Loungefly Scarlet Witch Mini Backpack is available now on shopDisney

It is currently on backorder, but remains available for purchase. It’s expected to ship by October 14th.

A link to the item can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack | shopDisney – $85.00

Exterior zip compartment with textured graphic detailing

Double zipper main compartment with Loungefly logo metal pulls

Side slip pockets

Top carry handle

Polyurethane

10 1/2'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/2'' D