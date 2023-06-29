“Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer” Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Starting July 28th

Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, a behind the scenes documentary, will be coming exclusively to Disney+ July 28.
What’s Happening:
- After a successful debut that saw Tomorrow X Together (pronounced “tomorrow by together”) take over the airwaves, the group are preparing to embark on their first world tour in Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer – a behind the scenes documentary coming exclusively to Disney+ July 28.
- In 2019, Tomorrow X Together made a splash by becoming the first K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with their debut album. In Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, viewers get to see band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai reunite in preparation for their international tour. With nerves at an all-time high and pressure to deliver the performance of a lifetime, how will the group handle themselves on some of the world’s biggest stages, including Lollapalooza?
- Stream Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer from July 28 only on Disney+.