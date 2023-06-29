Treat Yourself to Disney Goodies and Save Up to 30% Sitewide at shopDisney

It’s a rainy day somewhere and if you’ve been waiting to go on a shopping spree, then today’s your day! shopDisney is hosting another Sitewide Savings event with discounts on clothing, toys and more. Guests can take advantage of discounts up to 30% off as well as free shipping on orders of $75+.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Grow your Disney collection with magical essentials for the whole family! From apparel to cute toys, everyone can get in on the seasonal fun.
- For a limited time, shopDisney is hosting a Sitewide Saving event that features two levels of discounts—including select sale items—sitewide with savings up to 30% off:
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Disney vacations, poolside parties and even a big move all call for new merchandise and shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that we’re putting on our shopping lists!
New, New, New
Sale
- Darth Vader Mini Buildable LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Greedo "May the 4th Be With You" Star Wars Day 2023 Baseball Cap for Adults
- Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Bar PopGrip by PopSockets – Fantasia
- Marvel Quantum Core Interactive Game and Bluetooth Speaker
- Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag
Plush Pals
- Cheshire Cat Plush – Alice in Wonderland – Medium – 20"
- Mike Wazowski Avocado Breakfast Bagel Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Garden Goodness – Medium 13 1/2" – Monsters, Inc.
- Simba Weighted Plush – The Lion King – 14"
- Rocket Feature Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 11"
- Peter Pegasus and Family Plush Set – Fantasia – Disney100 – Small
Spirit Jerseys
Barely Necessities Picks
- Cinderella Inspired Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography
- Belle Rhinestone Watch – Women
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit "Rival Romeos" Scarf – Disney100
- Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho Costume for Adults – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary
- The Lion King Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!