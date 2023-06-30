Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Passes Away at Age 89

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin has passed away at the age of 89, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The news of Arkin’s passing was announced Friday morning by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, who gave a joint statement on behalf of the family to People Magazine.
- The statement read: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”
- Arkin was born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia and Germany.
- Arkin earned his first Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category way back in 1966 for his first substantial onscreen role in Norman Jewison’s 1966 comedy The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.
- He finally won an Academy Award in 2006 for a “comeback performance” in Little Miss Sunshine, starring Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and a young Paul Dano.
- Arkin had a few roles in the world of Disney, notably as Peevy in The Rocketeer, Bud Newman in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and J. Griffin Remington in the 2019 live-action Dumbo.
- The actor also had a fun appearance as host of The Muppet Show during the show’s fourth season.
- Arkin also enjoyed a significant Broadway career, both as an actor and director.
- Arkin is survived by his three sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, and his third wife Suzanne Newlander Arkin, whom he married in 1999.