Back to School Essentials Coming to shopDisney on July 5th

Summer has just started but over at shopDisney, they’re already thinking about Back to School! In just a few days, guests will be able to browse a new range of backpacks and seasonal essentials to bring a bit of Disney magic to their daily routine.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Amazingly it’s time to start planning for the next school season and what better place to go than shopDisney?

As kids get ready for the next academic year, they can dress for success with trendy outfits, fun accessories and the oh so important backpack featuring their favorite characters!

Of course the assortment will include Disney Princesses like Moana, Rapunzel, Ariel and Tiana who are featured here on a backpack, water bottle and jacket. A few other princesses are represented by icons from their personal stories.

We anticipate that Mickey and Minnie, Pixar pals, Marvel heroes, and Star Wars favorites will also be featured on similar products as those pictured about well as Lunch Boxes and stationery kits.

Back to School essentials will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to this year’s best products.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

