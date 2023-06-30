Hong Kong Disneyland to No Longer Allow Stroller Wagons Starting July 31

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced an upcoming rule change on their official website. Starting at the end of July, guests will no longer be permitted to use wagons or stroller wagons inside the park.

Starting from July 31, 2023, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will introduce new rules and regulations, which include an update on policies concerning carriers or vehicles, as well as some activities that are prohibited within Hong Kong Disneyland Park.

The following carriers or vehicles will continue to be permitted inside the Park: Manual wheelchairs Electrically powered mobility devices with at least three wheels which operate at a walking pace; Strollers with dimensions not exceeding 92cm x 132cm

The following carriers (regardless of size) will NOT be permitted inside the Park from July 31 onward: Stroller wagons Wagons

Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland Park continue to be permitted to bring their own strollers for accompanying children, subject to compliance with the specified standards outlined in the new rules and regulations.

Additionally, baby strollers rental services are available from Fire Department next to City Hall inside the Park for guests’ convenience.

Hong Kong Disneyland also reminds guests that the following items and activities are not permitted inside the Park: Carts or other wheeled carriers (with the exception of those permitted, as listed above) Flags, banners or signs of any size Wheeled luggage of any size The use of handheld camera or cell phone extension poles (such as selfie sticks) Playing with kites, drones or remote-controlled flying devices The sale or exchange of goods or services, or the display of goods or services for sale or exchange, or solicitation for sale or exchange of goods or services, where goods include but not limited to Disney-branded merchandise, and services include but not limited to tour services or photography services of any kind, without our authorization.

