Josh D’Amaro Acknowledges the Legacy of Disney Legend Toshio Kagami as He Transitions from CEO of Oriental Land Company

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, took a moment via the Disney Parks Blog to acknowledge the legacy of Disney Legend Toshio Kagami as he transitions from the role of CEO of Oriental Land Company (OLC), the company that owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort.

Kagami will continue his role as Chairman of OLC while Yumiko Takano steps into the role of CEO.

Kagami began working on plans for Tokyo Disneyland

D’Amaro mentions getting to be in Tokyo wit Kagami and Disney CEO Bob Iger for the celebration of Tokyo Disney’s 40th anniversary in April.

As CEO, Kagami has led the the expansion of Tokyo Disneyland; the opening of Toy Story Hotel; and the development of Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea, along with Fantasy Springs Hotel that will open in spring 2024.

Kagami was named a Disney Legend in 2008.

D’Amaro calls attention to Disney’s “valued relationship” with Kagami and OLC and that they look forward to continuing that relationship with Kagami, OLC and Takano as the new CEO.

Josh D’Amaro: “It has been an honor to work with Kagami-san, and to see his passion and dedication to the Disney brand and to building what he has called ‘a kingdom of dreams and magic.’ His legacy will endure with each dream come true and every moment of magic that our Tokyo Disney Resort guests experience for generations to come.”