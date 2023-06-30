Les Mystères du Nautilus to Reopen July 1st at Disneyland Paris with Updated Special Effects, Music, Narration, and More

Les Mystères du Nautilus, the unique 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea walkthrough in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris is set to reopen tomorrow after a lengthy refurbishment. In preparation, the resort has shared some details on the efforts that went into refurbishing this classic attraction.

What’s Happening:

Since its debut in 1872 in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, the Nautilus has captured the imagination of readers across the world. Walt Disney was one of them, so in 1954, he decided to adapt this epic adventure for the big screen, thus popularizing the iconic design of his artist, Harper Goff.

by Jules Verne, the Nautilus has captured the imagination of readers across the world. Walt Disney was one of them, so in 1954, he decided to adapt this epic adventure for the big screen, thus popularizing the iconic design of his artist, Harper Goff. Les Mystères du Nautilus is a unique opportunity for everyone curious about underwater exploration to see first-hand the marvelous innovative spirit of Captain Nemo and his crew to achieve this very same dream.

Daniel Joseph, principal illusion integrator at Walt Disney Imagineering revealed that the Grand Salon Scene has been plussed with new technology and techniques.

A new technique, inspired by the multiplane camera, achieves the illusion of a very deep, mysterious, and distant underwater vista.

The show control system has been upgraded, along with all-new LED lighting and special effects.

All of the props and accessories throughout the attraction were given a complete refurbishment, including the organ, based on the real prop from the movie (which currently sits in Disneyland Haunted Mansion

Tomorrow’s reopening will also see a brand-new soundtrack and narration for the attraction, that will teach some fun facts about the marine world.

The Imagineers worked alongside marine biologists and animal keepers at EPCOT