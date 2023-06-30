Walt Disney World Announces Military Flyover at Magic Kingdom on July 4th

Walt Disney World is working with the U.S. Military for a special treat this Fourth of July that anyone who can see the skies above Magic Kingdom will be able to enjoy with a special military flyover.

What’s Happening:

On Tuesday, July 4th only, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World will host a military flyover above Cinderella Castle as a reflection of The Walt Disney Company’s nearly 100-year-long history of supporting the military, dating back to Walt and Roy Disney who both served during World War I.

Weather permitting, pilots will take the aircraft over Cinderella Castle for an inspiring moment around 10:30 a.m. which will be visible to Guests at Magic Kingdom Park and at select Disney Resort hotels in the Magic Kingdom resort area.

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom on July 3 and/or July 4th will also be able to see “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” which will be presented at 9:20 p.m. on both nights.

Both nights will also include DJ parties throughout the park, and it is important to note that “ Happily Ever After

Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, guests will be able to enjoy EPCOT Forever

Some of your favorite Disney pals will don their “Spirit of ’76″ attire and meet with guests throughout the day, also at EPCOT in the The American Adventure

Guests staying in resort hotels on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake can cap off their day viewing the nightly Electrical Water Pageant. This cavalcade of sea creatures in lights includes a patriotic grand finale featuring the American flag and stars all in sparkling lights.