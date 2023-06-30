Disneyland Paris Shares Look at Rehearsals for “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure”

Disneyland Paris has shared a short new video showcasing the rehearsals for the new show TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure, which premieres July 15th at Walt Disney Studios Park.

What's Happening:

Debuting in summer 2023, this new musical adventure – a Disneyland Paris original and exclusive production – will celebrate some of the most beloved Pixar characters on the Studio Theater stage everyday at Walt Disney Studios Park from July 15th, 2023.

Supported by a live orchestra, this innovative and creative show will invite guests to embark on a spectacular and poetic journey and experience how music and friendship bring us together, traveling into the worlds of Toy Story , Coco , Up , Monsters, Inc . and Finding Nemo .

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure is guided by a bold artistic direction that blends traditional and state-of-the-art technology, creative lighting, multisensory effects and contemporary choreography, all accompanied by iconic music, as well as an original score.

Five times a day, this ambitious show will immerse guests into memorable Pixar stories, expanding the Disneyland Paris roster of high-quality shows and reinforcing the resort's position as a leader of entertainment in Europe.

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure Synopsis

Charlie, a child who is passionate about music, dreams of conducting the orchestra for their school’s end-of-year gala. But something unexpected happens and Charlie loses the precious sheet music on the eve of the concert! As the child falls asleep, Woody and their Toy Story friends wake up and join forces to recover the scores scattered throughout various Pixar stories.

From the beloved Toy Story crew to Coco's vibrant decor, the world of Up, Monsters, Inc. or Finding Nemo's underwater reef, guests will be invited to embark on an immersive and multisensory poetic journey.

With more than 30 artists and Pixar characters on stage, this artistic and aesthetic live performance will take guests on an epic adventure through the worlds of Pixar, accompanied by a live orchestra.