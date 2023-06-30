Yelena Belova Returns for New “White Widow” Comic Series This November

Yelena Belova is returning for her very own series this November! In “White Widow #1,” writer Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic antiheroes.

Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become?

Check out the cover by David Marquez above, and don’t miss “White Widow #1″ when it hits stands in November.

Of course, Yelena Belova has stepped into the spotlight in recent years thanks to her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Portrayed by Florence Pugh, Yelena has appeared in Black Widow and the Disney+ original series Hawkeye and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Yelena will next be seen on the big screen in Marvel's Thunderbolts when it comes to theaters December 20, 2024.

