Death Eaters, “Dark Art at Hogwarts Castle” Returning to Universal Studios Hollywood Today

I hope your dark mark is ready. The Death Eaters and the “Dark Art at Hogwarts Castle” show will be returning to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood starting today.
- Guests will once again have the chance to come face to face with Death Eaters in Hogsmeade starting today through July 16th.
- For the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, roamed Hogsmeade village, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause last year during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- These delightfully creepy characters have also been featured during the Halloween season at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando Resort in the past.
- Guests get to come face to face with these villains as they practice their dark arts throughout Hogsmeade.
- Check out the Death Eaters at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in the video below:
- The return of the Death Eaters comes in conjunction with the return of the “Dark Art at Hogwarts Castle” show, which debuted in the park in 2019.
- A series of sinister creatures and villains will cloak Hogwarts castle in a display of light, music and special effects! Be on the lookout for:
- Dementors
- Aragog
- Mountain Trolls
- Thestrals
- And more
- As these beasts descend on the castle, guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravely face the powerful Dark wizard, Lord Voldemort. And just as all hope seems lost, guests will watch in awe as a Patronus spell is cast to ward off the darkness.
- Watch the full show in the video below: