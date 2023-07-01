“GMA” Guest List: Jim Gaffigan, Patrick Wilson and More to Appear Week of July 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of July 3rd-8th:

  • Monday, July 3
    • Jim Gaffigan (Full Circle)
    • Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer)
    • Barbara “Babs” Costello (Summer grilling tips) 
  • Tuesday, July 4
    • Stacey Mei Yan Fong (50 Pies, 50 States)
    • Jesse Metcalfe (Dawn)
    • Tom Segura (Sledgehammer
  • Wednesday, July 5
    • Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette)
    • Chat and performance with British pop band UB40
  • Thursday, July 6
    • GMA plays Pyramid
    • Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring)
    • Johnny Knoxville (The Prank Panel)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 7
    • Marine Corps scholarship giveaway
    • Bradley Cooper and Bear Grylls (Running Wild with Bear Grylls)
  • Saturday, July 8
    • Jeff Jenkins (Chubby Diaries founder and Black Travel co-founder)
    • Dr. Aomawa Shields (Life on Other Planets)
    • Bela Gandhi (Smart Dating Academy founder and relationship expert)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.