“GMA” Guest List: Jim Gaffigan, Patrick Wilson and More to Appear Week of July 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 3rd-8th:
- Monday, July 3
- Jim Gaffigan (Full Circle)
- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer)
- Barbara “Babs” Costello (Summer grilling tips)
- Tuesday, July 4
- Stacey Mei Yan Fong (50 Pies, 50 States)
- Jesse Metcalfe (Dawn)
- Tom Segura (Sledgehammer)
- Wednesday, July 5
- Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette)
- Chat and performance with British pop band UB40
- Thursday, July 6
- GMA plays Pyramid
- Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring)
- Johnny Knoxville (The Prank Panel)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 7
- Marine Corps scholarship giveaway
- Bradley Cooper and Bear Grylls (Running Wild with Bear Grylls)
- Saturday, July 8
- Jeff Jenkins (Chubby Diaries founder and Black Travel co-founder)
- Dr. Aomawa Shields (Life on Other Planets)
- Bela Gandhi (Smart Dating Academy founder and relationship expert)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.