“GMA” Guest List: Jim Gaffigan, Patrick Wilson and More to Appear Week of July 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 3rd-8th:

Monday, July 3 Jim Gaffigan ( Full Circle ) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ( The Lincoln Lawyer ) Barbara “Babs” Costello (Summer grilling tips)

Tuesday, July 4 Stacey Mei Yan Fong ( 50 Pies, 50 States ) Jesse Metcalfe ( Dawn ) Tom Segura ( Sledgehammer )

Wednesday, July 5 Charity Lawson ( The Bachelorette ) Chat and performance with British pop band UB40

Thursday, July 6 GMA plays Pyramid Patrick Wilson ( The Conjuring ) Johnny Knoxville ( The Prank Panel ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 7 Marine Corps scholarship giveaway Bradley Cooper and Bear Grylls ( Running Wild with Bear Grylls )

Saturday, July 8 Jeff Jenkins (Chubby Diaries founder and Black Travel co-founder) Dr. Aomawa Shields ( Life on Other Planets ) Bela Gandhi (Smart Dating Academy founder and relationship expert) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.