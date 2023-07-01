“GMA3” Guest List: Ryan Coogler, Boyd Holbrook and More to Appear Week of July 3rd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 3rd-7th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 3rd-7th:

Monday, July 3 Favorite Segments You Might’ve Missed Ryan Coogler and Kris Bowers ( Anthem Chef Nick DiGiovanni ( Knife Drop ) Chat and performance by Milky Chance

Tuesday, July 4 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 30, 2023 New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Rat Czar Kathleen Corradi GMA3 ’s ‘90s summer party Adam Richman ( The Food That Built America ) Performance with DJ Cassidy, Kid ‘n Play, Rakim and Treach ( DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic )

Wednesday, July 5 Jennifer Granholm (Secretary of Energy) and Alex Presha road trip through the battery belt in an electric vehicle Ginger Zee on carbon capture technology Blake Newby (fashion and beauty expert) Boyd Holbrook ( Indiana Jones Justified: City Primeval )

Thursday, July 6 Jason Mraz with LZ Granderson Chef Cédric Vongerichten Chat and performance with singer-songwriter LiV Warfield

Friday, July 7 Pastor Jonathan JP Pokluda ( Why Do I Do What I Don’t Want to Do? ) Eva Pilgrim with Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu ( Joy Ride ) The Derrico Family ( Doubling Down with the Derricos )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.