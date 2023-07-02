shopDisney’s New Disney Character Essentials Collection Spotlights Mickey Mouse

Each Disney character has a special icon that sets them apart from the rest and now shopDisney is celebrating these unique identifiers with the cozy, comfy Disney Character Essentials Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

“It's trending! The Mickey character essentials Peace Sign sweatshirt is coming and you don't want to miss it!” shopDisney has announced the arrival of their new Disney Character line that highlights the most iconic elements of Mickey Mouse.

The charming Disney icon brings his smiling face to trendy sweatshirts that can be styled in many ways to best fit your Disney look! Mickey can be spotted above the sleeve cuffs as well as on the front of the shirt.

Another design features Mickey’s white gloved hand greeting fans with a friendly peace sign.

The Disney Character Essentials Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!