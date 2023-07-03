The UK’s Channel 4 Streaming Service Acquires Ten Disney Series

A variety of Disney shows will be making their way to the rebranded Channel 4 streaming service in the UK, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Recently rebranded from All 4 to Channel 4, the streaming service for the UK network has now acquired 10 Disney series from this month onward.

The shows included in the deal, and available now are: The X-Files (S1-11) Abbott Elementary (S1-2) Bones (S1-12)

Coming later this summer are: Alias (S1-5) The Americans (S1-6) Empire (S1-6) Scandal (S1-7) The Killing (S1-4) Star (S1-3) grown-ish (S1-6)

Since rebranding the streamer in April, Channel 4 has also struck a deal with NBCUniversal for the likes of Dr. Death, Queer as Folk and Becoming Elizabeth.

