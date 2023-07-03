The UK’s Channel 4 Streaming Service Acquires Ten Disney Series

A variety of Disney shows will be making their way to the rebranded Channel 4 streaming service in the UK, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Recently rebranded from All 4 to Channel 4, the streaming service for the UK network has now acquired 10 Disney series from this month onward.
- The shows included in the deal, and available now are:
- The X-Files (S1-11)
- Abbott Elementary (S1-2)
- Bones (S1-12)
- Coming later this summer are:
- Alias (S1-5)
- The Americans (S1-6)
- Empire (S1-6)
- Scandal (S1-7)
- The Killing (S1-4)
- Star (S1-3)
- grown-ish (S1-6)
- Since rebranding the streamer in April, Channel 4 has also struck a deal with NBCUniversal for the likes of Dr. Death, Queer as Folk and Becoming Elizabeth.
What They’re Saying:
- Channel 4 Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee: “We’re so pleased to have agreed such an extensive content deal with Disney, ranging from their most iconic series and fresh hits. We look forward to our viewers being able to binge series after series on Channel 4.”
- Channel 4 Chief Marketing Officer Zaid Al-Qassab: “By bringing all our shows together under our iconic ‘Channel 4’ brand, we’re making it even easier for audiences, particularly younger viewers, to find and stream the very best telly available in the UK.”