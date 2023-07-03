“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” Now Available

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still has ans buzzing since swinging into theaters a few weeks ago. Now, you can bring the art of the film home as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” is now available for purchase.
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” takes readers behind the scenes to showcase the art and artistry of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Academy Award–winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- The ultimate deep dive into the on-screen return of the Spider-Man multiverse, the book features exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process.
You can order your copy of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie"
- Marvel shared a first look at some of the art featured in the new book:
About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
- The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
- The film is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
- The cast includes:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.