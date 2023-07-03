“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” Now Available

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still has ans buzzing since swinging into theaters a few weeks ago. Now, you can bring the art of the film home as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” is now available for purchase.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” takes readers behind the scenes to showcase the art and artistry of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Academy Award–winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .

. The ultimate deep dive into the on-screen return of the Spider-Man multiverse, the book features exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process.

You can order your copy of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” here

Marvel

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: