“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Opens with 130.6 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny topped the global box office in its opening weekend, earning $130.6 million.
What’s Happening:
- The film, which sees Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist, currently has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes-verified moviegoer rating (2,500+ reviews) and strong PostTraks scores (4.5/5 parents and kids; 4/5 generals).
- Domestically, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opened to $60.4 million, with a projected $82 million through Tuesday’s Fourth of July holiday.
- Internationally, the film—directed and co-written by James Mangold—earned $70.2 million and opened at No. 1 in several key markets, including Argentina, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.
- It also posted the highest opening weekend of 2023 in Denmark, Finland, and Greece.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.