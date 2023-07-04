“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Opens with 130.6 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny topped the global box office in its opening weekend, earning $130.6 million.

The film, which sees Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist, currently has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes-verified moviegoer rating (2,500+ reviews) and strong PostTraks scores (4.5/5 parents and kids; 4/5 generals).

opened to $60.4 million, with a projected $82 million through Tuesday’s Fourth of July holiday. Internationally, the film—directed and co-written by James Mangold—earned $70.2 million and opened at No. 1 in several key markets, including Argentina, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.

It also posted the highest opening weekend of 2023 in Denmark, Finland, and Greece.

