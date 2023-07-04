TV Review: National Geographic’s “Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins” Brings a Unique Perspective to Travel Series

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins is a new series from National Geographic that follows the aforementioned travel journalist as he travels the world testing the limits of his physical abilities — from attempting to climb 70 foot mountain faces, to rafting class 5 rapids, to sailing in a windstorm at the end of the world.

The series takes a different approach to the travelog style show, with Jenkins being an advocate for people of a larger size traveling. He himself didn’t set foot on a plane until he was 20 years old, but once he did, he started living by his mantra "life begins where your comfort zone ends." His mission is to inspire those who look like him to travel without fear and push past their perceived limitations to experience everything the world has to offer.

I liked how the showcases many different elements of the particular locale that Jenkins visits. Not only do we see the stunning natural beauty of the world, but also local cuisine, cultures, and more. I viewed the episode where Jenkins tours Vietnam, with a very fun and bubbly tour guide by his side, Jessica Minh Anh. After soaking in some of the natural beauty of Vietnam, Jeff helped farmers plough with an ox, tried the delicious food of Hanoi, all leading up to confronting his biggest fear – walking on shaky planks above the clouds on the soaring Doc Moc Bridge.

Never Say Never is a truly global affair, guiding viewers through the Maori culture of New Zealand, learning about Sumo wrestlers in Japan, and even some more local affairs, such as participating in the Albuquerque International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico. One episode even features Jeff meeting hundreds of penguins in Patagonia!

Never Say Never is a fun show that does what National Geographic does best – showcase the natural wonder of our planet. And it’s given a fresh take with the positive and unique perspective of Jeff Jenkins. The series premieres Sunday, July 9th on National Geographic, and will head to Disney+ and Hulu later this summer.