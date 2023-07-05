Buy One Get One 40% Off Kurt S. Adler Holiday Decor at Entertainment Earth

Deck the halls with Christmas decor! The holiday season might be a few months off, but that just means now’s the best time to start your shopping. Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on lights, nutcrackers, stockings and more from Kurt S. Alder. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on a wide range of items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Did someone say sale? If you’re in the market for Christmas decor such as figurines, stockings, nutcrackers, and character lights, Entertainment Earth is your dream destination.

For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections by Kurt S. Adler and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!

Whether you’re hoping to surprise the kids with decorations they’ll love, or just treat yourself to some new figures and accessories, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

Star Wars Yoda in Chimney 5 1/2-Inch Table Piece

The assortment spans popular franchises like Star Wars, Disney, and so much more.

The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $59+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FREESHIP59 !

on orders totalling $59+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code ! Don’t miss out! The Kurt S. Adler sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on July 18, 2023 .

. Below are some of our favorite items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment

Good To Know:

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off

The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off

Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise

This offer cannot be used with any other offer

Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

Minnie Mouse Stocking Holder – $27.99

Minnie Mouse with Present 6-Inch Nutcracker – $31.99

Mickey Mouse in Present 8-Inch Tree Topper – $52.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally 10-Inch Nutcracker – $67.99

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Light Set – $29.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington with Wreath 10-Inch Nutcracker – $63.99

Disney Princess 19-Inch Stocking with Embroidered Cuff – $12.99

Disney Princesses 19-Inch Stocking – $11.99

Bluey with Presents 19-Inch Stocking – $12.99

Star Wars Musical Stormtrooper and Tree 4-Inch Water Globe – $46.99

Star Wars Chewbacca 18-Inch Plush Stocking – $16.99

Star Wars Red Sith Trooper 10-Inch Nutcracker – $58.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Light-Up 10-Inch Lantern – $74.55

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Light Set – $44.99

Star Wars Darth Vader with Tie Fighter 10-Inch Nutcracker – $61.99