Disneyland Paris Introduces the Virtuoz for Visually Impaired and Blind Guests

Disneyland Paris is always committed to diversity and inclusion. They have now taken another step forward for guests with disabilities thanks to the Virtuoz tool now available in both parks.

What’s Happening:

Following the launch of audio description last summer, Disneyland Paris also began offering a new service earlier this year for visually impaired and blind guests.

Through interchangeable 3D maps and descriptive audio, the Virtuoz tablet helps guests to better find their way around both parks, including all themed lands and some restaurants.

The free service is available at City Hall and Studio Services upon request.

Other services are also available to help facilitate the visit of guests with disabilities.

Audio description of attractions, restaurants and certain shows, interpretation in French sign language and performance for select shows, the use of accessibility guides and maps, and priority access cards are just a few examples of the services provided by the resort.

Everything guests need can be found on a dedicated page of the Disneyland Paris website

Disneyland Paris has continued to invest in recent years to make the entire resort even more accessible to guests with disabilities, while engaging in an ongoing dialogue with accessibility organizations and experts, on our path to offer everyone the chance to experience the magic of Disneyland Paris.

Did You Know: