Pixar Director Peter Sohn Showcases New Design Element Installed At Pixar Place Hotel

Elemental director Peter Sohn was on scene at Disney’s Paradise Pier hotel as it continues transforming into the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort, showcasing a new design element from his new film.
What’s Happening:
- Peter Sohn, director of Pixar Animation Studios’ latest film, Elemental, has revealed to park fans a fun new detail that has been added to the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort.
- Though the hotel is still making the change from Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the new Pixar Place Hotel, guests can still see many of the Pixar details that are being installed as part of the hotel’s radical transformation.
- In the video, shared by the Disneyland Resort, Sohn introduces a silhouette of Ember, the star of Elemental, embedded into the flooring at the hotel.
- At the hotel, the lobby will continue to evolve over the next few months and will begin to blend beloved Pixar imagery (including the new Ember embellishment) with the hotel’s contemporary setting. When the transformation is complete, iconic images from Pixar films will be at the front desk, with characters pictured larger than life in curated artwork.
- This winter, as guests enter the hotel lobby, they will be greeted by the Pixar Lamp playfully balancing atop its ball! A whimsical, colorful character-inspired mobile will hang above, welcoming guests to the new, reimagined lobby atrium. Later this summer, overnight guests at the hotel will be able to splish and splash at an all-new water play area inspired by Finding Nemo, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. There, the fan-favorite fish and his friends frolic alongside families, and guests will be able to see Crush the sea turtle atop a 186-foot-long water slide and Hank (from 2016’s Finding Dory) hanging out at the pop-jet splash pad and more!
- Later this year, a family play court will be added to the deck with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from La Luna, Bao, For the Birds, and Burrow. And when it’s time to relax, guests may enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from The Blue Umbrella.
