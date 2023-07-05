Lucasfilm Shares Video Featuring LoFi “Indiana Jones” Themes

Lucasfilm has shared a new video that is perfect for fans of the Indiana Jones films to listen to and enjoy while studying or working, or anything else that is great for LoFi beats.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm has released a new hour-long video on YouTube featuring LoFi versions of themes from the Indiana Jones franchise.

franchise. The video features the LoFi themes against a famous visual from the Indiana Jones films – the iconic maps. As the video progresses, we travel the entire globe following the signature red lines of Indy’s routes, as moments from the films are shown in a special style against the regions they take place in in the films.

This special hour-long loop of music comes shortly after the release of the highly-anticipated release of what is said to be the final installment in the Indiana Jones series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

series, In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) , John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark ), Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan) , Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) .

, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( ), Antonio Banderas , John Rhys-Davies ( ), Toby Jones ( Boyd Holbrook , Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen ( . Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

