Jake from State Farm Visits The Haunted Mansion in New Ad for Disney’s Upcoming Film

The Haunted Mansion has 999 good neighbors, but there’s room for 1000. Any volunteers? State Farm has released an ad tying into Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film.

The new ad sees Jake, State Farm’s mascot of sorts, meeting with Haunted Mansion star Rosario Dawson as Gabbie from the film in the titular house.

Things of course start to get a little spooky in the new ad until Gabbie and Jake see the organist playing a ghoulish tune and decide they should run.

Watch the State Farm ad for Disney’s Haunted Mansion below:

About Haunted Mansion: