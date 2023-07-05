Official Trailer Released for Season 4 of FX’s “Breeders”

FX’s Breeders will be premiering its 4th and final season on July 31. You can now see the official trailer for the series last season.
What’s Happening:
- FX’s Breeders, the unflinching comedy about parenthood starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, will premiere its fourth and final season on Monday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the following day on Hulu.
- The premiere will include the first two episodes, with new episodes available each subsequent week.
- All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
- You can now check out the new official trailer below.
About Breeders:
- It’s five years since we last saw the Worsley family, caught up in the dramatic events at the end of season three — “Paul” (Martin Freeman) and “Ally” (Daisy Haggard) on the verge of splitting up, “Jim” (Alun Armstrong) and “Jackie” (Joanna Bacon) in turmoil, “Luke” finding a new relationship and “Ava” mending an old one.
- Season four of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever.
- No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic “Holly” (Jessie Williams).
- Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie.