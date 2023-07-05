Official Trailer Released for Season 4 of FX’s “Breeders”

FX’s Breeders will be premiering its 4th and final season on July 31. You can now see the official trailer for the series last season.

FX's Breeders, the unflinching comedy about parenthood starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, will premiere its fourth and final season on Monday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the following day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with new episodes available each subsequent week.

, the unflinching comedy about parenthood starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, will premiere its fourth and final season on Monday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the following day on The premiere will include the first two episodes, with new episodes available each subsequent week.

All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

