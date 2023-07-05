Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Special Moments and Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-seventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes new Disney100 designs from the Special Moments collection.

Our favorite online Disney destination is bringing even more collectible fun to fans with the latest Disney100 pins and a new Disney Visa Cardmember exclusive.

The Disney100 celebration continues with the Special Moments collection and its focus on all things musical! Bandleader Mickey Mouse stands front and center and is surrounded by musical characters like Joe Gardner, Miguel, Hyacinth Hippo, Genie and more.

This year has included lots of D23 exclusives, but today, the exclusive design is for Disney Visa Cardmembers! Join Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland as he hangs out in the woods and poses above the Disney Rewards logo.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Disney100 Special Moments

Mickey Mouse, Genie and Friends Pin – Disney100 Special Moments – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse, Stitch and Friends Pin – Disney100 Special Moments – Limited Release

Disney Visa Cardmembers

Cheshire Cat Pin – Alice in Wonderland – Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive 2023 – Limited Release

