The Phoenix Comes to “Marvel Snap” with This Month’s Season Pass

Enter: The Phoenix! The Marvel Snap universe is about to heat up as this month's Season Pass gives you the opportunity to unlock a brand new card, variants, avatars, and card backs. Marvel shared a look at all the new things coming to the digital collectible game.
- Get a look at all the new additions to Marvel Snap, from the Phoenix Force to an artist showcase bundle.
Phoenix Force
- Born of the void between states of being, the Phoenix Force is a child of the universe. In the dying moments of the previous universe, the Force saved all existence from eternal damnation, enabling Eternity to preserve the humanoid Galan, ensuring his re-creation as Galactus. The Force was subsequently reborn from the cosmic fires of the “Big Bang.” Later, it encountered the malevolent Le Bete Noir and trapped it in the center of a still-cooling planet Earth. The Force was drawn back to Earth when it was awakened to reality by Feron, a sorcerer from an alternate Earth who had traveled with his master Necrom to a tower on Earth-616 to witness an alignment of dimensional interfaces. The Force joined with Feron, allowing itself to be shaped by his dreams into the form of a giant fiery bird and experiencing a spectrum of new sensations.
- In time, the Force’s pain subsided and it discovered that it was unable to return to its natural state. Hundreds of years later, the Force learned that the universe would come under threat from manipulation of the M‘kraan Crystal—a hypercubical nexus of realities—by the mad Shi’ar Emperor D’Ken. To prevent this, the Force sought an avatar through which it could act and so returned to Earth, seeking out Feron. Instead, the Force encountered Jean Grey, a member of the heroic mutant X-Men team, whose mind the Force had touched earlier. Grey was dying from the effects of solar radiation while piloting a damaged space shuttle in order to save her fellow X-Men. The Force appeared to Grey and offered to save her. She accepted, and so the Force created an exact duplicate of her body for itself, into which it transferred a portion of her consciousness. The Force then sealed her comatose body inside a healing cocoon, and after the shuttle crashed into Jamaica Bay, near New York City, the Force emerged from the waters, calling itself Phoenix.
More Seasonal Rewards
New Cards
- New characters are out in full force! You can find these new cards in the Token Shop, Collector’s Reserves, as well as the all-new Spotlight Cache later this month.
JEAN GREY
- The younger daughter of history professor John Grey and his wife Elaine, Jean Grey was 10 years old when her mutant telepathic powers first manifested after experiencing the emotions of a dying friend. Her parents took her to be treated by Professor Charles Xavier. While Xavier treated Jean he also used her to fine tune his Cerebro machine. When Xavier introduced young Jean to the astral plane a part of her mind manifested as a Phoenix raptor and touched the mind of Scott Summers in the orphanage. Later, Xavier erected psychic shields in Jean’s mind to prevent her from using her telepathic powers until she was mature enough to control them. Eventually, using her telekinetic powers, Jean was a founding member of Xavier’s team of mutant trainees the X-Men as Marvel Girl. Upon a mission in outer space Jean was noticed by the Phoenix Force which took note of her unlimited potential. At this moment Jean had a vision of becoming the Phoenix but the vision faded from her memory as it ended.
- After Jean and the X-Men defeated scientist Stephen Lang and his robotic Sentinels on his space station, the heroes escaped back to Earth in a shuttle through a lethal solar radiation storm. Dying from radiation poisoning, Jean was saved by the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force who created a duplicate body complete with memories and personality, absorbed a portion of her consciousness and cast her into suspended animation in a strange cocoon at the bottom of Jamaica Bay.
ECHO
- Maya Lopez grows up with her father William “Crazy Horse” Lincoln after her mother deserts their family. Originally thought to be learning-disabled, once her teachers notice her ability to duplicate musical performances, they come to realize she is in fact deaf.
- At age nine, Maya’s gangster father works with his partner in crime, Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, who eventually kills him. Fisk becomes her guardian. Hoping to one day use her talents, Fisk subtly manipulates her into learning fighting skills as well as the performance arts, which she excels in both.
- Echo can duplicate any physical action that she sees, ranging from musical performance and ballet to martial arts and weapon usage. She's able to mimic the fighting styles of others much stronger than herself. She's a highly talented pianist, music composer, artist, ballet dancer, boxer, martial artist, and markswoman. In combat, she sometimes wields conventional pistols, guns that fire poisonous flechettes, a billy club, and shuriken (throwing stars).
LEGION
- When mutant abilities manifest, their arrival can have dangerous, demoralizing, or catastrophic results. This is why Charles Xavier dedicated his life to helping young mutants accept and develop their powers, aiding them in finding their own place in the world. Unfortunately for David Haller, an Omega-level mutant, his complex abilities have made his life a whirlwind since he was a child. He also just happens to be Xavier’s own son—something the Professor was unaware of for quite some time.
- Haller has been through many phases, but his dissociative identity disorder means he’s also wrestled with a variety of personalities, each with their own abilities and dispositions, hence the name Legion.
- Initially, each of David’s different personalities has their own abilities, from telepathy to pyrokinesis to telekinesis. Over the years, he has proven to have an endless array of identities living and growing inside him—with a boundless list of differing mutant abilities—making him a formidable force indeed.
MIRAGE
- Danielle "Dani" Moonstar was first introduced into the X-Men world as a member of the Cheyenne Nation. Her grandfather urged her to learn how to use her powers from Professor X, but she did not trust him. It wasn’t until her grandfather was murdered by henchmen from the Hellfire Club that Moonstar goes to learn from Professor X.
- She takes on the codename Psyche and becomes a member of the New Mutants. Even when she’s wearing the X-Men uniform, she remains true to her Cheyenne identity and does not forget where she comes from.
- Moonstar’s initial powers included the ability to create realistic illusions based on people’s emotions. She could manifest those visions into reality, and even tap into someone’s worst fear! Moonstar could also talk with animals, which was helpful especially when one of your teammates is Wolfsbane. As her powers developed, she gained the ability to make energy arrows that could really cause a shock to someone’s central nervous system.
- During her time as Mirage, Loki captures her along with the rest of the New Mutants and Storm. They are brought to Asgard where Moonstar became a Valkyrie. Even though she is no longer actively in her Valkyrie form, she has the ability to borrow power from Mistress Hela to return to her Valkyrie form.
New Card Release Schedule:
- You can expect new cards to be released weekly – starting with last month’s Season Pass Card, Ghost-Spider, releasing as a Series 5 card on July 3rd.
- July 3rd: Ghost-Spider – Series 5 Release
- July 10th: Jean Grey – Series 5 Release
- July 17th: Echo – Series 5 Release
- July 24th: Legion – Series 4 Release
- July 31st: Mirage – Series 4 Release
- New Series 4 and Series 5 card releases appear in the Token Shop and Collector’s Reserves as well as the all-new Spotlight Cache later this month.
- As you level up your Collection Level, there will be Spotlight Caches that guarantee you a Series 4 or Series 5 card or variant when you open them.
New Locations
- White Hot Room: First to fill this gets +3 Max Energy.
- Lake Hellas: 1-Cost cards here have +2 Power.
New Variants
- The Phoenix Force – Horley – Season Pass
- Magik – Phoenix Force – Season Pass
- Colossus – Phoenix Force – Season Pass
- Black Bolt – 3099 – Super Rare
- Deadpool – Max Grecke – Rare
- Misty Knight – Sports – Rare
- Nova – Volmi – Super Rare
- Adam Warlock – Alex Horley – Ultimate
- Jean Grey – Artgerm – Super Rare
- Jean Grey – Phillip Tan – Super Rare
- Psylocke – Dan Hipp – Rare
- Agatha – Dan Hipp – Rare
- Mystique – Elizabeth Torque – Super Rare
- Red Skull – Giulio – Rare
- Wong – Band – Super Rare
- Echo – Peach Momoko – Super Rare
- Jean Grey – Pixel – Rare
- Omega Red – 3099 – Super Rare
- Magneto – Dan Hipp – Rare
- Red Skull – Venomized – Super Rare
- Moon Knight – Pixel – Rare
- Mystique – Artgerm – Ultimate
- Legion – Dan Hipp – Rare
- America Chavez – Rian Gonzales – Super Rare
- Black Widow – Dan Hipp – Rare
- Mister Sinister – Sinister London – Rare
- Ghost Rider – Kim Jacinto – Super Rare
- Mirage – Pixel – Rare
- Mirage – Peach Momoko – Super Rare
- Legion – Band – Super Rare
- Deathlok – Chibi – Rare
- Mirage – Maria Wolf – Super Rare
- Mystique – Pixel – Rare
New Bundles
- These Exclusive Bundles are available for a limited time! And don’t forget that you can use any new variant even if you don’t yet own the base card. Here are the upcoming bundles:
Patriots
- Patriot July 4th Variant & Avatar
- Cyclops July 4th Variant & Avatar
- Misty Knight Summer Vacation Variant & Avatar
- 1700 Credits
- 600 Gold
- 155 Patriot Boosters
- 155 Cyclops Boosters
- 155 Misty Knight Boosters
- Price: $19.99
The Power to Move You
- Falcon Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar
- Iron First Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar
- 1500 Credits
- 500 Tokens
- 155 Falcon Boosters
- 155 Iron First Boosters
- Title: The Weather Here Sucks
- Price: $14.99
Don’t Touch The Ocean!
- Namor Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar
- 600 Credits
- 1000 Gold
- 465 Namor Boosters
- Title: Thiccture Perfect
- Price: $9.99
Cosmic Wildfire
- Black Panther Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar
- 2000 Credits
- 6000 Tokens
- 310 Black Panther Boosters
- Title: My Abs Have An On-Reveal Effect
- Price: 7500 Gold
Love & Thunder
- Thor Variant & Avatar
- Lady Sif Variant & Avatar
- Heimdall Variant & Avatar
- 2 Cardbacks
- 155 Thor Boosters
- 155 Lady Sif Boosters
- 155 Heimdall Boosters
- Title: I Survived Nexus Events
- Price: $9.99
Ring of Fire
- Shang-Chi Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar
- 3500 Credits
- 1000 Tokens
- 465 Shang-Chi Boosters
- Title: Groot’s Chiropractor
- Price: 3500 Gold
ARTIST SHOWCASE: RIAN GONZALES
- Rescue Chibi Variant & Avatar
- Scarlet Witch Chibi Variant & Avatar
- 3500 Credits
- 155 Rescue Boosters
- 155 Scarlet Witch Boosters
- Price: 2500 Gold
Marvel Snap also shared a new developer update for another look at all the new additions coming to the game: