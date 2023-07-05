The Phoenix Comes to “Marvel Snap” with This Month’s Season Pass

Enter: The Phoenix! The Marvel Snap universe is about to heat up as this month's Season Pass gives you the opportunity to unlock a brand new card, variants, avatars, and card backs. Marvel shared a look at all the new things coming to the digital collectible game.

Get a look at all the new additions to Marvel Snap, from the Phoenix Force to an artist showcase bundle.

Phoenix Force

Born of the void between states of being, the Phoenix Force is a child of the universe. In the dying moments of the previous universe, the Force saved all existence from eternal damnation, enabling Eternity to preserve the humanoid Galan, ensuring his re-creation as Galactus. The Force was subsequently reborn from the cosmic fires of the “Big Bang.” Later, it encountered the malevolent Le Bete Noir and trapped it in the center of a still-cooling planet Earth. The Force was drawn back to Earth when it was awakened to reality by Feron, a sorcerer from an alternate Earth who had traveled with his master Necrom to a tower on Earth-616 to witness an alignment of dimensional interfaces. The Force joined with Feron, allowing itself to be shaped by his dreams into the form of a giant fiery bird and experiencing a spectrum of new sensations.

In time, the Force’s pain subsided and it discovered that it was unable to return to its natural state. Hundreds of years later, the Force learned that the universe would come under threat from manipulation of the M‘kraan Crystal—a hypercubical nexus of realities—by the mad Shi’ar Emperor D’Ken. To prevent this, the Force sought an avatar through which it could act and so returned to Earth, seeking out Feron. Instead, the Force encountered Jean Grey, a member of the heroic mutant X-Men team, whose mind the Force had touched earlier. Grey was dying from the effects of solar radiation while piloting a damaged space shuttle in order to save her fellow X-Men. The Force appeared to Grey and offered to save her. She accepted, and so the Force created an exact duplicate of her body for itself, into which it transferred a portion of her consciousness. The Force then sealed her comatose body inside a healing cocoon, and after the shuttle crashed into Jamaica Bay, near New York City, the Force emerged from the waters, calling itself Phoenix.

More Seasonal Rewards

New Cards

New characters are out in full force! You can find these new cards in the Token Shop, Collector’s Reserves, as well as the all-new Spotlight Cache later this month.

JEAN GREY

The younger daughter of history professor John Grey and his wife Elaine, Jean Grey was 10 years old when her mutant telepathic powers first manifested after experiencing the emotions of a dying friend. Her parents took her to be treated by Professor Charles Xavier. While Xavier treated Jean he also used her to fine tune his Cerebro machine. When Xavier introduced young Jean to the astral plane a part of her mind manifested as a Phoenix raptor and touched the mind of Scott Summers in the orphanage. Later, Xavier erected psychic shields in Jean’s mind to prevent her from using her telepathic powers until she was mature enough to control them. Eventually, using her telekinetic powers, Jean was a founding member of Xavier’s team of mutant trainees the X-Men as Marvel Girl. Upon a mission in outer space Jean was noticed by the Phoenix Force which took note of her unlimited potential. At this moment Jean had a vision of becoming the Phoenix but the vision faded from her memory as it ended.

After Jean and the X-Men defeated scientist Stephen Lang and his robotic Sentinels on his space station, the heroes escaped back to Earth in a shuttle through a lethal solar radiation storm. Dying from radiation poisoning, Jean was saved by the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force who created a duplicate body complete with memories and personality, absorbed a portion of her consciousness and cast her into suspended animation in a strange cocoon at the bottom of Jamaica Bay.

ECHO

Maya Lopez grows up with her father William “Crazy Horse” Lincoln after her mother deserts their family. Originally thought to be learning-disabled, once her teachers notice her ability to duplicate musical performances, they come to realize she is in fact deaf.

At age nine, Maya’s gangster father works with his partner in crime, Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, who eventually kills him. Fisk becomes her guardian. Hoping to one day use her talents, Fisk subtly manipulates her into learning fighting skills as well as the performance arts, which she excels in both.

Echo can duplicate any physical action that she sees, ranging from musical performance and ballet to martial arts and weapon usage. She's able to mimic the fighting styles of others much stronger than herself. She's a highly talented pianist, music composer, artist, ballet dancer, boxer, martial artist, and markswoman. In combat, she sometimes wields conventional pistols, guns that fire poisonous flechettes, a billy club, and shuriken (throwing stars).

LEGION

When mutant abilities manifest, their arrival can have dangerous, demoralizing, or catastrophic results. This is why Charles Xavier dedicated his life to helping young mutants accept and develop their powers, aiding them in finding their own place in the world. Unfortunately for David Haller, an Omega-level mutant, his complex abilities have made his life a whirlwind since he was a child. He also just happens to be Xavier’s own son—something the Professor was unaware of for quite some time.

Haller has been through many phases, but his dissociative identity disorder means he’s also wrestled with a variety of personalities, each with their own abilities and dispositions, hence the name Legion.

Initially, each of David’s different personalities has their own abilities, from telepathy to pyrokinesis to telekinesis. Over the years, he has proven to have an endless array of identities living and growing inside him—with a boundless list of differing mutant abilities—making him a formidable force indeed.

MIRAGE

Danielle "Dani" Moonstar was first introduced into the X-Men world as a member of the Cheyenne Nation. Her grandfather urged her to learn how to use her powers from Professor X, but she did not trust him. It wasn’t until her grandfather was murdered by henchmen from the Hellfire Club that Moonstar goes to learn from Professor X.

She takes on the codename Psyche and becomes a member of the New Mutants. Even when she’s wearing the X-Men uniform, she remains true to her Cheyenne identity and does not forget where she comes from.

Moonstar’s initial powers included the ability to create realistic illusions based on people’s emotions. She could manifest those visions into reality, and even tap into someone’s worst fear! Moonstar could also talk with animals, which was helpful especially when one of your teammates is Wolfsbane. As her powers developed, she gained the ability to make energy arrows that could really cause a shock to someone’s central nervous system.

During her time as Mirage, Loki captures her along with the rest of the New Mutants and Storm. They are brought to Asgard where Moonstar became a Valkyrie. Even though she is no longer actively in her Valkyrie form, she has the ability to borrow power from Mistress Hela to return to her Valkyrie form.

New Card Release Schedule:

You can expect new cards to be released weekly – starting with last month’s Season Pass Card, Ghost-Spider, releasing as a Series 5 card on July 3rd. July 3rd: Ghost-Spider – Series 5 Release July 10th: Jean Grey – Series 5 Release July 17th: Echo – Series 5 Release July 24th: Legion – Series 4 Release July 31st: Mirage – Series 4 Release

New Series 4 and Series 5 card releases appear in the Token Shop and Collector’s Reserves as well as the all-new Spotlight Cache later this month.

As you level up your Collection Level, there will be Spotlight Caches that guarantee you a Series 4 or Series 5 card or variant when you open them.

New Locations

White Hot Room: First to fill this gets +3 Max Energy.

Lake Hellas: 1-Cost cards here have +2 Power.

New Variants

The Phoenix Force – Horley – Season Pass

Magik – Phoenix Force – Season Pass

Colossus – Phoenix Force – Season Pass

Black Bolt – 3099 – Super Rare

Deadpool – Max Grecke – Rare

Misty Knight – Sports – Rare

Nova – Volmi – Super Rare

Adam Warlock – Alex Horley – Ultimate

Jean Grey – Artgerm – Super Rare

Jean Grey – Phillip Tan – Super Rare

Psylocke – Dan Hipp – Rare

Agatha – Dan Hipp – Rare

Mystique – Elizabeth Torque – Super Rare

Red Skull – Giulio – Rare

Wong – Band – Super Rare

Echo – Peach Momoko – Super Rare

Jean Grey – Pixel – Rare

Omega Red – 3099 – Super Rare

Magneto – Dan Hipp – Rare

Red Skull – Venomized – Super Rare

Moon Knight – Pixel – Rare

Mystique – Artgerm – Ultimate

Legion – Dan Hipp – Rare

America Chavez – Rian Gonzales – Super Rare

Black Widow – Dan Hipp – Rare

Mister Sinister – Sinister London – Rare

Ghost Rider – Kim Jacinto – Super Rare

Mirage – Pixel – Rare

Mirage – Peach Momoko – Super Rare

Legion – Band – Super Rare

Deathlok – Chibi – Rare

Mirage – Maria Wolf – Super Rare

Mystique – Pixel – Rare

New Bundles

These Exclusive Bundles are available for a limited time! And don’t forget that you can use any new variant even if you don’t yet own the base card. Here are the upcoming bundles:

Patriots

Patriot July 4th Variant & Avatar

Cyclops July 4th Variant & Avatar

Misty Knight Summer Vacation Variant & Avatar

1700 Credits

600 Gold

155 Patriot Boosters

155 Cyclops Boosters

155 Misty Knight Boosters

Price: $19.99

The Power to Move You

Falcon Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar

Iron First Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar

1500 Credits

500 Tokens

155 Falcon Boosters

155 Iron First Boosters

Title: The Weather Here Sucks

Price: $14.99

Don’t Touch The Ocean!

Namor Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar

600 Credits

1000 Gold

465 Namor Boosters

Title: Thiccture Perfect

Price: $9.99

Cosmic Wildfire

Black Panther Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar

2000 Credits

6000 Tokens

310 Black Panther Boosters

Title: My Abs Have An On-Reveal Effect

Price: 7500 Gold

Love & Thunder

Thor Variant & Avatar

Lady Sif Variant & Avatar

Heimdall Variant & Avatar

2 Cardbacks

155 Thor Boosters

155 Lady Sif Boosters

155 Heimdall Boosters

Title: I Survived Nexus Events

Price: $9.99

Ring of Fire

Shang-Chi Phoenix Force Variant & Avatar

3500 Credits

1000 Tokens

465 Shang-Chi Boosters

Title: Groot’s Chiropractor

Price: 3500 Gold

ARTIST SHOWCASE: RIAN GONZALES

Rescue Chibi Variant & Avatar

Scarlet Witch Chibi Variant & Avatar

3500 Credits

155 Rescue Boosters

155 Scarlet Witch Boosters

Price: 2500 Gold

Marvel Snap also shared a new developer update for another look at all the new additions coming to the game: