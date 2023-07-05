The Walt Disney Company Executives Set to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9th

On August 9, the Walt Disney Company will discuss fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.
What’s Happening:
- Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 9, 2023.
- To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.