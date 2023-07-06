Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party Returning to LEGOLAND Florida This Fall

On select Saturdays and Sundays from September 16th through October 29th, Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party is returning to LEGOLAND Florida.

What’s Happening:

The monsters are back! Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort this fall, select Saturdays and Sundays, September 16th through October 29th.

This Halloween spectacular will have families screaming in excitement with more candy, more LEGO characters and more spell-binding surprises – all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.

This year’s party will be more rockin’ than before with new and returning live shows, boo-tastic LEGO décor, and of course, brick-or-treating throughout the Park.

Keep an eye out for monster mischief around every corner, plus find more chances for all the little skeletons to boogie with ghoulishly great experiences from the moment you arrive.

Carve out time for monstrous family fun now, with this screaming good hotel deal and Annual Passholder savings: