Disney Joins the New Meta App Threads

Mark Zuckerberg has started a new app as a friendly alternative to Twitter called Threads. Many have joined the new trend, including Disney.

What’s Happening:

Meta has said that more than 10 million people have signed up for Threads, which is the new competitor to Twitter.

The app is a text-based conversation app where users are able to publish posts up to 500 characters long which include links, photos and videos. The posts can be replied to, liked and shared by others.

Within hours of the launch on Wednesday, Zuckerberg wrote on the new app “Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads”.

Many are taking to the new social media platform including Disney.

Disney's first post read: “To all who come to this happy thread: Welcome.”

Incidentally, LP’s first post was a photo of Walt Disney that read “To all who come to this happy place… welcome.”

On that note, be sure to follow Laughing Place on Threads Bluesky

Some Disney’s Threads Accounts:

What They’re Saying: