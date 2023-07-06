Disney Legend Bob Gurr Launches New Talk Show: “The Bob Gurr Show” at the Age of 91

Disney Legend Bob Gurr will be launching a new talk show at the age of 91. The first episode will premiere on July 12.
What’s Happening:
- Hold onto your hats and glasses as legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr takes center stage at the age of 91.
- The Bob Gurr Show, produced by Fandom Productions is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing guests and Bob's unique perspective on life.
- Filmed at the all-new Fandom Productions Studios in Old Town Orange, CA, this show promises to be a delightful variety of theme park history, pop culture, art, and comedy.
- The first episode featuring former Playmate Bridget Marquardt will be available to view in its entirety on YouTube premiering July 12th at 6:00pm pacific time.
- Beginning on July 15th all subsequent episodes will be released monthly and available in their entirety through Bob's new Patreon page at the lowest monthly tier of $10 per month.
- Abbreviated versions of the show will continue to be available on YouTube to the general public.
- The show aims to bring together a diverse range of notable guests from various genres, providing viewers with an entertaining and insightful experience.
- Bob will showcase both old and new friends and colleagues he has encountered throughout his long career.
- With Bob's youthful spirit and famous curiosity, the show will not only entertain but also delve into the lesser-known facets of his guests' lives, revealing interesting stories that may even surprise them.
- With the launch of The Bob Gurr Show, viewers can expect an entertaining and enlightening talk show experience.
- Bob Gurr's charismatic hosting, combined with his vast network of friends and colleagues, promises intriguing conversations and fascinating insights.