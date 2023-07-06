ESPN Films Announces “Gracie” Docuseries Focused On MMA Family

ESPN Films is working on a docuseries about the legendary MMA family, the Gracies, according to a report earlier today from Variety.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Films is reportedly working on a new docuseries that will chronicle the history of one of the major players in the history of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Titled Gracie, the series will take a deep dive into the family’s history and take a closer look at how they became the founders of Brazilian jiu jitsu, which serves as a major cornerstone of modern MMA.

Featuring larger-than-life personalities, triumphs and tragedies, deep loyalties, passionate loves and deadly feuds, Gracie will explore the essence of family, honor, legacy, and humanity's innate desire to fight. Told through the eyes of key Gracie family members, the series will dive deep into an epic family saga that takes audiences from Scotland and Japan, to Brazil and America.

Historically, The Gracies and Brazilian jiu jitsu burst into popular culture when Royce Gracie won three of the first four UFC tournaments in the early 1990s. Royce was able to use his skills on the mat to submit much larger opponents, including fellow UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock. Since then, as the rise in popularity of MMA and UFC continues to grow, fighters all over the world now train in Brazilian jiu jitsu.

The new docuseries is set to be directed by Chris Fuller (Loren Cass) and is executive produced by ESPN Films. The project is being produced by Solaris Entertainment. Gregory O’Connor (Warrior, Miracle), Nanette Burstein (On The Ropes, Hillary), Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes) and Ivan Atkinson (Wrath of Man, The Gentlemen) are serving as executive producers along with Micah Green, Daniel Steinman and Trevor Groth of 30WEST.