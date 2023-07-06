“Hocus Pocus 2” Funko Pop!, Plush, and Key Chains Now Available for Pre-Order

We’ve reached July and that means it’s time to start thinking about Hocus Pocus madness! The Sanderson Sisters are getting more love from Funko with a new wave of Pop! figures themed to Hocus Pocus 2!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last year we were all delightfully thrilled by the official return of the Sanderson Sisters in the long awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2 . The witchy trio and a group of new friends embarked on a series of misadventures that could only happen on Halloween.

. The witchy trio and a group of new friends embarked on a series of misadventures that could only happen on Halloween. Now Funko is celebrating the story by introducing a series of Pop! collectibles, plush and key chains showcasing the sisters and the non-magic humans determined to protect their town. The assortment includes: Winifred Mary Sarah Becca Cassie Izzy Gilbert

This collection is the perfect blend of classic and new as it honors the original film while also welcoming the next generation of the Hocus Pocus franchise.

The Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pop!, plush and key chains are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

Hocus Pocus 2 Pop!

Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred (Smoke) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Mary (Smoke) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah (Smoke) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Becca Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Cassie Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Izzy Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Gilbert with Candle Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Plush

Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred Sanderson 7-Inch Pop! Plush – $12.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Mary Sanderson 8 1/2-Inch Pop! Plush – $12.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah Sanderson 7-Inch Pop! Plush – $12.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Key Chains

Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred (Smoke) Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Mary (Smoke) Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah (Smoke) Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!