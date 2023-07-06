“Hocus Pocus 2” Funko Pop!, Plush, and Key Chains Now Available for Pre-Order

We’ve reached July and that means it’s time to start thinking about Hocus Pocus madness! The Sanderson Sisters are getting more love from Funko with a new wave of Pop! figures themed to Hocus Pocus 2!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Last year we were all delightfully thrilled by the official return of the Sanderson Sisters in the long awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2. The witchy trio and a group of new friends embarked on a series of misadventures that could only happen on Halloween.
- Now Funko is celebrating the story by introducing a series of Pop! collectibles, plush and key chains showcasing the sisters and the non-magic humans determined to protect their town. The assortment includes:
- Winifred
- Mary
- Sarah
- Becca
- Cassie
- Izzy
- Gilbert
- This collection is the perfect blend of classic and new as it honors the original film while also welcoming the next generation of the Hocus Pocus franchise.
- The Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pop!, plush and key chains are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $4.99-$12.99. They are expected to ship to fans in August 2023.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**
Hocus Pocus 2 Pop!
Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred (Smoke) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Mary (Smoke) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah (Smoke) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Becca Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Cassie Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Izzy Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Gilbert with Candle Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Plush
Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred Sanderson 7-Inch Pop! Plush – $12.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Mary Sanderson 8 1/2-Inch Pop! Plush – $12.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah Sanderson 7-Inch Pop! Plush – $12.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Key Chains
Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred (Smoke) Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Mary (Smoke) Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99
Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah (Smoke) Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!