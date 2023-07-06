Today Only! Save 30% on Select Star Wars including Legacy Lightsabers, Apparel, and Plush

Today’s the day to stock up on select Star Wars essentials, as shopDisney is hosting a special sale. Guests can save 30% off a wide range of Star Wars merchandise—including Lightsabers—with the code FORCE.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to acquire more Star Wars gear, here’s your sign: shopDisney is offering 30% off select styles with the code FORCE. But hurry, the deal is only good on July 6th!

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Mace Windu Custom Lightsaber – Star Wars Light Saber | Lightsaber

Chewbacca Life Day Plush – Star Wars – 20"

Star Wars iPhone 13 Case

Force Priestess Statue – Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Saber Trainer Tunic for Kids – Star Wars

The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars

Wicket Ewok Big Feet Plush – Star Wars – 11"

Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy MagicBand+

Nubs Plush – Small 9 3/4" – Star Wars

Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho Costume for Adults – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Star Wars Meets the '90s Crossbody Bag

Star Wars Sleep Pants for Adults by Munki Munki

