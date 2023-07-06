Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Available Later This Month On Digital and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD in September

Soon you will be able to see Disney’s The Little Mermaid from the comfort of your own home. The film will be arriving on digital July 25th, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19th. There will also be some fun bonus features for fans to enjoy.

Relive the magic of one of Disney’s most beloved films when the “radiant and romantic live-action retelling” (Jenna Anderson, ComicBook.com) of The Little Mermaid becomes available to audiences to enjoy at home.

Rob Marshall's sparkling new take "captures the magic of the original" (Ross Bonaime, Collider) while "Halle Bailey simply soars" (Pete Hammond, Deadline) as she brings viewers into the world of Ariel and on a magical journey.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid arrives at digital retailers (Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango) on July 25th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19th.

Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus features including a sing-along version of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers, and exclusive featurettes.

Bonus Features:

Sing Along Version – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Hotter Under The Water – Discover how director Rob Marshall and his team brought the story of The Little Mermaid to life with this documentary in five chapters:

– Discover how director Rob Marshall and his team brought the story of The Little Mermaid to life with this documentary in five chapters: A Tale Of The Bottomless Blue – Join Rob Marshall on the set of one of the most ambitious and challenging films he's ever directed.

– Join Rob Marshall on the set of one of the most ambitious and challenging films he's ever directed. I Know Something’s Starting Right Now – Join cast members Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King and more and learn how they were cast in the film and what it was like to bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life.

– Join cast members Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King and more and learn how they were cast in the film and what it was like to bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life. Down Where It’s Wetter – Dip your toes into the virtual ocean and learn about how the breathtaking underwater world was created with visual effects, imagination and a lot of talented artists.

– Dip your toes into the virtual ocean and learn about how the breathtaking underwater world was created with visual effects, imagination and a lot of talented artists. Explore That Shore Up Above – From Prince Eric’s castle to the beach, explore the above-the-sea locations and the elaborate production design behind them.

– From Prince Eric’s castle to the beach, explore the above-the-sea locations and the elaborate production design behind them. Do What The Music Say – Discover how legendary composer Alan Menken teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to write new songs to accompany the original classics

Song Breakdowns:

Wild Unchartered Waters – Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, gets his own song, written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Go behind the song, from the writing to the recording, to the filming on a practical ship.

– Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, gets his own song, written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Go behind the song, from the writing to the recording, to the filming on a practical ship. Under the Sea – Get a first-hand look at how professional dancers helped bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life as they stood in for the various animated sea creatures that sing and dance in this show stopping number.

– Get a first-hand look at how professional dancers helped bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life as they stood in for the various animated sea creatures that sing and dance in this show stopping number. Kiss The Girl – Float along and get a frog's-eye view of the beautiful set built to film the live-action version of this classic song.

– Float along and get a frog's-eye view of the beautiful set built to film the live-action version of this classic song. Poor Unfortunate Souls – Join Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) as she takes us on the journey of making her character's signature song.

Featurettes: