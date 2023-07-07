“The Ghost And Molly McGee” Art Directors Share Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hit Series

Fans of the hit series from Disney TV Animation, The Ghost and Molly McGee, are getting a bit of a sneak peek at the effort that the art directors of the series put into the show.

Disney Television Animation has shared a behind-the-scenes look at their hit series, The Ghost and Molly McGee, in a new video featuring the art directors from the series.

in a new video featuring the art directors from the series. In the quick glimpse, the pair of art directors take a look at the town of Brighton, and show how their goal was to make the world of Molly McGee feel lived in and established. This goes for everything from the buildings on the town’s main street to the clothes and backpacks of the characters at Molly’s school.

The pair also shares that everything from Molly McGee also has to look hand made, as Molly’s goal in life is to en-happify the world and everyone in it.

Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures), along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible), the series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery.

The series stars Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch), with the additional main series voice cast including Jordan Klepper as the voice of Pete, Molly's anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly's creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as the voice of Darryl, Molly's mischievously entrepreneurial brother.

Currently, we are halfway through the second season where Molly, Scratch, and the rest of the McGee family encounter and befriend new neighbors – who happen to be ghost hunters with their own webseries. We also have already been teased with learning a little about Scratch's life when he was alive, alongside more adventures with Molly and Scratch's friends like Libby, Andrea, and Geoff.

You can watch The Ghost and Molly McGee now on Disney Channel Disney+