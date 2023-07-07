Cakeworthy Dives into the Past with Disney Classics Collection

It’s an exciting week over at Cakeworthy as the fashion brand brings two new Disney collections to fans! Disney Villains already got some serious love and now classic characters are taking their turn in the spotlight.

If your wardrobe needs a Disney refresh, look no further than Cakeworthy

DISNEY CLASSICS DUFFLE BAG – Cakeworthy

Several beloved franchises come together on an allover print that’s displayed on pants, hoodies, a bucket hat, and a duffel bag. The classic lineup includes characters from: Alice in Wonderland The Aristocats Pinocchio Dumbo Lady and the Tramp Peter Pan 101 Dalmatians Bambi

The collection features a black background covered with bold, primary color neon images showcasing Alice, Pinocchio, Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz, Lady, Thumper and many more.

RETRO DUMBO CROSSBODY PURSE – Cakeworthy

Fans are sure to find plenty of clever ways to style these pieces as they go about their summer adventures and one of our favorite pieces is the Dumbo crossbody purse. The long eared pachyderm is pictured here in mid flight waving a “D” pendant with his trunk. It’s just so cute!

Guests can shop all of the Disney Classics styles now on Cakeworthy.com

Links to the individual items can be found below.

DISNEY CLASSICS ¼ ZIP SWEATER – Cakeworthy

DISNEY CLASSICS AOP T-SHIRT – Cakeworthy

DISNEY CLASSICS JOGGERS – Cakeworthy

DISNEY CLASSICS BUCKET HAT – Cakeworthy

