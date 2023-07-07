The Golden Girls x Cakeworthy Expands Popular Collection with Apparel and Bedding

The only thing better than a trip to St. Olaf is a trip to Miami, and if you can’t do either then you should at least head over to Cakeworthy. Why? Because they have a Golden Girls Collection featuring apparel and bedding that even Blanche would find tasteful!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Fans of The Golden Girls and Cakeworthy

Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia have come together to warm our hearts and star on a new assortment of apparel and bed sheets so you can live your best Golden Girls life all day long.

life all day long. Fans can bring the levity of the sitcom to their bedroom with sheets, shams, and a duvet set that feature the drawings of the girls’ smiling faces as well as the leafy patterned comforter that adorned Blanche’s room.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS DUVET SET- Cakeworthy

For clothing there’s a cozy robe, shorts, T-shirts, a button down; while those who prefer accessories will love the crossbody bag, or travel duffel to bring some sassy style to their travels.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS TRAVEL DUFFLE – Cakeworthy

Longtime fans will know, this isn’t Cakeworthy’s first outing with the gals, and they’ve kindly restocked two of their best sellers: the original allover print and the pajama set. So get cozy friends, and settle in for night with this sisterhood.

Golden Girls PJ Set—Cakeworthy

The Golden Girls Collection is available now on Cakeworthy.com

Links to the individual items can be found below.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS ROBE – Cakeworthy

THE GOLDEN GIRLS SHEET SET – Cakeworthy

THE GOLDEN GIRLS CROSSBODY BAG – Cakeworthy

THE GOLDEN GIRLS PASTEL AOP T-SHIRT – Cakeworthy

THE GOLDEN GIRLS CO-ORD BOTTOM – Cakeworthy

THE GOLDEN GIRLS CO-ORD TOP – Cakeworthy

Back in Stock!

The Golden Girls AOP T-Shirt—Cakeworthy

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!