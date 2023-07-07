The Golden Girls x Cakeworthy Expands Popular Collection with Apparel and Bedding

The only thing better than a trip to St. Olaf is a trip to Miami, and if you can’t do either then you should at least head over to Cakeworthy. Why? Because they have a Golden Girls Collection featuring apparel and bedding that even Blanche would find tasteful!
What’s Happening:
- Fans of The Golden Girls and Cakeworthy can combine the best of both worlds with this creative fashion drop that’s not only for your wardrobe.
- Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia have come together to warm our hearts and star on a new assortment of apparel and bed sheets so you can live your best Golden Girls life all day long.
- Fans can bring the levity of the sitcom to their bedroom with sheets, shams, and a duvet set that feature the drawings of the girls’ smiling faces as well as the leafy patterned comforter that adorned Blanche’s room.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS DUVET SET- Cakeworthy
- For clothing there’s a cozy robe, shorts, T-shirts, a button down; while those who prefer accessories will love the crossbody bag, or travel duffel to bring some sassy style to their travels.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS TRAVEL DUFFLE – Cakeworthy
- Longtime fans will know, this isn’t Cakeworthy’s first outing with the gals, and they’ve kindly restocked two of their best sellers: the original allover print and the pajama set. So get cozy friends, and settle in for night with this sisterhood.
Golden Girls PJ Set—Cakeworthy
- The Golden Girls Collection is available now on Cakeworthy.com and prices range from $11.95-$99.95.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS ROBE – Cakeworthy
THE GOLDEN GIRLS SHEET SET – Cakeworthy
THE GOLDEN GIRLS CROSSBODY BAG – Cakeworthy
THE GOLDEN GIRLS PASTEL AOP T-SHIRT – Cakeworthy
THE GOLDEN GIRLS CO-ORD BOTTOM – Cakeworthy
THE GOLDEN GIRLS CO-ORD TOP – Cakeworthy
Back in Stock!
The Golden Girls AOP T-Shirt—Cakeworthy
