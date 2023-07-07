Mickey and Friends Collection by Corkcicle Coming Soon to shopDisney

Cheers to summertime and a new Disney collection from Corkcicle! Mickey and friends are bringing their spirited personalities and group dynamic to tumblers, water bottles and other fun accessories from the fun drinkware brand and we’re anxious to incorporate these items into our daily routine.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Drinking your favorite beverage is always more enjoyable when there are Disney characters on the container!

We’re always up for new styles to add to our cupboards and cup holders and fortunately we can continue tosting to summer with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection by Corkcicle that’s coming to shopDisney.

2023 has already seen lots of great designs from Corkcicle, and more are on the way. For this new series the gang is represented in silhouette joyously bounding to their next adventure.

The water bottle featured in the teaser images shows black and white color blocking with the characters overlapping where the two hues meet. It’s energetic and playful…everything you'd expect from Mickey and his pals.

Corkcicle Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection will be available on shopDisney starting July 17th.

starting July 17th. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!