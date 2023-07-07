New Wave of Disney Character Mugs Set to Debut on shopDisney July 17th

Whether you’re a fan of coffee, tea or cocoa, we can all agree starting or ending the day with a Disney mug is always the best option. shopDisney agrees and has a new lineup of character styles set to debut on July 17th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Could your cupboard benefit from a Disney update? We thought so! Fortunately shopDisney has new character inspired styles on the way that they say fans will “love a latte!”

shopDisney announced the upcoming assortment on their New Arrivals page (convenient, no?) along with a picture of one of their upcoming designs.

It looks like Flower, the skunk from Bambi , will be featured on a cheery floral mug complete with flower cutout handle. It’s so cute.

, will be featured on a cheery floral mug complete with flower cutout handle. It’s so cute. These and other Disney character styles will be available on shopDisney starting on July 17th.

starting on July 17th. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

