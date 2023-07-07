Prince John, Yzma and Other Classic Disney Villains Takeover Cakeworthy’s Newest Collection

It’s not even Halloween yet and the Disney villains are already out and about wreaking havoc…this time at Cakeworthy. The fashion brand’s popular styles are getting a vile takeover by the likes of Cruella, Ursula, Yzma and even Prince John. Can you resist them??

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Cakeworthy

This summer Disney fans can channel their inner evil while sporting an assortment of fun styles from Cakeworthy. From T-shirts and flannels to shorts, joggers and accessories, there’s no reason you can’t walk on the wild side at home or at the parks.

CRUELLA CHAIN CROSSBODY BAG – Cakeworthy

Several characters are featured alone on apparel and accessories, depicted by quotes, icons or images closely associated with the villain.

DISNEY VILLAIN PRINT HOODIE – Cakeworthy

However, one of the standout selections are a zip hoodie and matching joggers (sold separately) that showcase (almost) the whole gang. Say hello to Cruella, Ursula, Hades, Evil Queen, Lady Tremaine, Queen of Hearts, Maleficent, Scar, Dr Facilier, Big Bad Wolf, Old Hag, and Mad Madam Mim!

PRINCE JOHN MESH TOP- Cakeworthy

But that’s not all. Prince John and Yzma might not make the group styles, but they take the spotlight on a sheer top and flannel shirt respectively.

The Disney Villains collection is available now on Cakeworthy.com

Links to the individual items can be found below.

DISNEY VILLAIN PRINT JOGGERS – Cakeworthy

YZMA FLANNEL – Cakeworthy

MALEFICENT FLANNEL II – Cakeworthy

POISON APPLE EMBROIDERED DENIM SHORTS- Cakeworthy

HADES AOP T-SHIRT – Cakeworthy

QUEEN OF HEARTS ROSE DRESS- Cakeworthy

URSULA FLANNEL- Cakeworthy

CRUELLA CARDHOLDER – Cakeworthy

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!