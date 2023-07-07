More Details Revealed About the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival – Including the Addition of Muppet Labs

The Disney Parks Blog has shared some more details about the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which kicks off on July 27th, including a brand new Muppet Labs experience!
What’s Happening:
- From July 27th to November 18th, guests can take a culinary tour across six continents at this celebration of cuisine from around the world. From delectable Global Marketplaces and fresh new merch to nightly live entertainment, there’s so much for guests of all ages to enjoy.
- Don your lab coats and prepare to experiment with delicious flavors as Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey invites guests on a flavorful adventure, featuring the culinary creations – and madcap mishaps – of Muppet Labs!
- That’s right – Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, of Muppet Labs will welcome you to their taste-testing headquarters, where the inventive duo are busy creating scientific snacks and mind-blowing beverages. You’ll have a chance to sample some of their kooky concoctions like the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings, or the Pickle Milkshake.
- Get ready to sip and savor at more than 25 Global Marketplaces including returning favorites such as The Fry Basket, Flavors from Fire, Canada, India and Spain marketplaces.
- Also coming later this fall, the culinary team will add four new Global Marketplaces to commemorate the Disney100 celebration: Char & Chop, Wine & Wedge, Bubbles & Brine and Swirled Showcase.
- More details will be shared in a Foodie Guide soon.
- Wrap up a fun-filled day by enjoying live musical entertainment at the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare, featuring a blend of chart-topping musical acts and a taste of Orlando’s local talent.
- Guests can secure a spot for these performances with an Eat to the Beat Dining Package.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney