Freeform Releases Official Trailer for New Animated Series “Praise Petey”

Freeform has shared the official trailer for their new original animated series Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy.

What’s Happening:

Freeform makes its animated debut with Praise Petey , premiering on Friday, July 21st, at 10:00 p.m. EDT with two back-to-back episodes each week as part of Family Guy Friday. Episodes will stream on Hulu

, premiering on Friday, July 21st, at 10:00 p.m. EDT with two back-to-back episodes each week as part of Friday. Episodes will stream on The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.

The series stars: Annie Murphy ( Schitt’s Creek ) John Cho ( Cowboy Bebop ) Kiersey Clemons ( The Flash ) Stephen Root ( Barry ) Amy Hill ( Magnum P.I. ) Christine Baranski ( The Good Fight )



Praise Petey is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of Saturday Night Live ).

is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of ). Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick ( Central Park ) serve as executive producers.

) serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.