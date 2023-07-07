Freeform Releases Official Trailer for New Animated Series “Praise Petey”

Freeform has shared the official trailer for their new original animated series Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform makes its animated debut with Praise Petey, premiering on Friday, July 21st, at 10:00 p.m. EDT with two back-to-back episodes each week as part of Family Guy Friday. Episodes will stream on Hulu the following day.
- The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.
- The series stars:
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
- John Cho (Cowboy Bebop)
- Kiersey Clemons (The Flash)
- Stephen Root (Barry)
- Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.)
- Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
- Praise Petey is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of Saturday Night Live).
- Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick (Central Park) serve as executive producers.
- The series is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.
