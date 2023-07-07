“Good Morning America” Announces Summer Concert Series Artist Line-Up

ABC News’ Good Morning America announced today the return of its Summer Concert Series, featuring award-winning, world-renowned artists.

The series launches on Friday, July 14th, when global popstar Jung Kook of BTS takes the stage in New York City’s Central Park to perform his songs, including solo debut single “Seven.”

The lineup includes some of the hottest names in music, with live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning country superstar Tim McGraw, international sensation Hozier, multi-platinum group Fitz and The Tantrums, pop singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and bestselling artist Sam Hunt.

Plus, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the series will feature a concert with GRAMMY Award-nominated artists Fat Joe and Remy Ma, as well as a performance by GRAMMY Award-winner Busta Rhymes featuring special guest BIA.

GMA will announce the final performance to round out the 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup soon.

Sponsored by Revlon Hair Tools and Hot Tools, live performances of the 2023 Summer Concert Series will take place at Rumsey Playfield in New York City's Central Park as well as GMA's iconic Times Square studio. Concerts scheduled to take place in Central Park are free and open to the public, while performances in GMA's Times Square studios will not have a live audience. Information on how to attend a summer concert in Central Park can be found on goodmorningamerica.com

All performances will air from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. ET during the Good Morning America broadcast, with additional performances later in the day on GMA3: What You Need to Know at 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT and on ABC News Live at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET.

July 14 – Jung Kook of BTS in Central Park (#JungKookOnGMA)

in Central Park (#JungKookOnGMA) July 28 – Fitz and The Tantrums in GMA’ s Times Square studio (#FitzAndTantrumsOnGMA)

in s Times Square studio (#FitzAndTantrumsOnGMA) Aug. 10 – Carly Rae Jepsen in GMA’s Times Square studio (#CarlyRaeJepsenOnGMA)

