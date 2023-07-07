Harrison Ford Shares Message for “Indiana Jones” Fans

After the theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford has shared a message for fans of the franchise.

  • The official Indiana Jones Twitter account shared a special video message from Indy himself, Harrison Ford.
  • In the 28-second video message, Ford tells fans “every moment of this adventure has been made for you” and calls his time as Indy “one of the greatest joys of my career.”
  • Check out the video below:

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

  • In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
    • Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    • John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
    • Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
    • Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
    • Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
    • Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
  • Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
  • John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now. Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.