Harrison Ford Shares Message for “Indiana Jones” Fans

After the theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford has shared a message for fans of the franchise.
- The official Indiana Jones Twitter account shared a special video message from Indy himself, Harrison Ford.
- In the 28-second video message, Ford tells fans “every moment of this adventure has been made for you” and calls his time as Indy “one of the greatest joys of my career.”
- Check out the video below:
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now. Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.