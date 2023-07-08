“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Kate McKinnon, Laura Linney and More to Appear Week of July 10th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 10th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 10th-14th:

Monday, July 10 Kim Cattrall ( Glamorous ) Gavin Casalegno ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )

Tuesday, July 11 Kate Mckinnon ( Barbie ) Hayley Atwell ( Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ) Performance by Lauren Daigle

Wednesday, July 12 Laura Linney ( The Miracle Club ) Vanessa Kirby Monica Mangin (Beat the Heat Bargains!)

Thursday, July 13 – Guest Co-Host: Andy Cohen Ashley Graham Michelle Buteau ( Survival of the Thickest ) Monica Mangin (Beat the Heat Bargains!)

Friday, July 14 – Guest Co-Host: Jenny Mollen Kiernan Shipka ( Wildflower ) Monica Mangin (Bargains to Beat the Heat!) Foodfluencer Friday: International Edition with Yumna Jawad



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.